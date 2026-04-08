Robert Thomas News: Pots goal vs. Colorado
Thomas scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Thomas provided all the offense the Blues could muster Tuesday with a wrister that went past Scott Wedgewood at the 15:38 mark of the final frame. He's up to 22 goals and 56 points on the season, and he should continue to play a prominent role on offense as the Blues attempt a late push to make the playoffs. Thomas has been on a tear of late, scoring in four games in a row and riding a six-game point streak in which he's racked up 11 points (six goals, five helpers).
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