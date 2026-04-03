Robert Thomas News: Rattles off three points

Thomas scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Thomas has two goals and five helpers during his four-game point streak. The 26-year-old center is doing everything he can to keep the Blues in the playoff race -- he's earned six multi-point efforts over his last 15 outings, collecting 20 points in that span. For the season, Thomas is up to 18 goals, 53 points, 88 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 57 appearances in his usual top-line role.