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Robert Thomas News: Reaches 60-point mark again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Thomas notched two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

Thomas has four helpers over his last four games and a total of six goals and nine assists across his last 10 outings. The 26-year-old had a hand in goals by Jimmy Snuggerud and Dylan Holloway in this contest. Thomas has done fairly well this season despite being limited by a few injuries throughout the campaign. He reached the 60-point mark Tuesday, a level he's achieved in five straight campaigns. He has 22 goals, 38 assists, 99 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating over 63 appearances.

Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues
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