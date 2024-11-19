Robert Thomas News: Ready to rock

Thomas (ankle) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Tuesday against Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Thomas will play on the top line and first power-play unit following a 12-game absence. He has generated one goal, five assists, 12 shots on net and six blocked shots through seven appearances this season. The Blues put Kasperi Kapanen on waivers Monday to clear a roster spot, and Mathieu Joseph will be a healthy scratch against the Wild.