Robert Thomas News: Ready to rock

Thomas (illness) will play against Utah on Sunday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Thomas' availability for Sunday's matchup was unclear after he left Saturday's practice early, but he will be available to play. He has accounted for 12 goals, 36 points and 91 shots on net through 40 appearances this season. Thomas hasn't earned a point in three straight outings going into Sunday's game.