Robert Thomas News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Thomas (leg) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 13-game absence, Thomas appears ready to return to the lineup against Minnesota on Sunday. He has accounted for 11 goals, 33 points, 60 shots on net and 23 blocked shots across 42 appearances this season.

