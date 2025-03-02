Robert Thomas News: Riding 10-game point streak

Thomas logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Thomas is on a 10-game point streak consisting of four goals and 10 helpers, and it's been a single assist in each of his last three contests to keep the run going. The 25-year-old helped out on Nathan Walker's tally Sunday. Thomas continues to produce at a high level in a top-line role -- he reached the 50-point mark for the fourth straight year and isn't slowing down. He's added 115 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 50 appearances this season.