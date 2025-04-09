Robert Thomas News: Riding 10-game point streak

Thomas logged two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Thomas had a hand in third-period goals by Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich. This extended Thomas' point streak to 10 games, and he's logged multiple points in seven of those outings. During the streak, he has recorded four goals and 18 assists, and he's up to 21 tallies, 57 helpers, 143 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 68 appearances this season. Thomas has two games left on the schedule to take a run at the 80-point mark for the second year in a row.