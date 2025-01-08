Robert Thomas News: Scores in Tuesday's loss

Thomas scored a goal on two shots and went minus-4 in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Thomas had mixed results in this contest. He ended a four-game goal drought, but his minus-4 rating was his worst of the campaign. Thomas has racked up three goals and four assists over his last seven outings, so he offers strong offense in a top-line role. The 25-year-old center is up to nine tallies, 22 assists, 61 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 30 appearances this season.