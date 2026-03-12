Robert Thomas News: Slated to play Thursday

Thomas (upper body) is slated to play in Thursday's game against the Hurricanes.

Thomas suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Islanders, but the issue is believed to be minor, and the 26-year-old should be able to suit up after skating on the first line during Thursday's morning skate. Thomas has been dominant over five appearances in March, racking up four goals, five assists, eight blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-10 rating while averaging 17:50 of ice time.