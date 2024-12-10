Robert Thomas News: Stellar in win

Thomas scored a shorthanded goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Thomas put the Blues ahead for the first time late in the first period, then set up a Jordan Kyrou power-play tally in the second. Thomas' second assist set up Dylan Holloway's game-winner at 1:40 of overtime. With three multi-point efforts and a total of three goals and six helpers over his last four contests, Thomas is in peak form. The center is at five tallies, 19 points, 36 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances. The 25-year-old should continue to see time in all situations.