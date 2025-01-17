Robert Thomas News: Supplies helper in win

Thomas provided an assist and fired four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over Calgary.

Thomas has three goals and two assists over seven outings in January. The 25-year-old center has slowed down after a 19-point December, but he's still offering strong offense from a top-line role. For the season, Thomas has 34 points, 79 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 34 appearances.