Robert Thomas News: Takes point streak up to 11

Thomas recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Thomas set up Colton Parayko for a goal in the defenseman's return from a knee injury. The helper extended Thomas' point streak to 11 games, a span in which he has four goals and 19 assists. The 25-year-old center is up to 79 points, 143 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 69 appearances. Despite missing time due to a broken ankle earlier in the year, he has a chance to reach the 80-point mark for the second season in a row. To do it, he'll need to extend his point streak in the Blues' regular-season finale versus Utah on Tuesday.