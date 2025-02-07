Robert Thomas News: Tallies assist Thursday

Thomas made an assist and took a shot on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Thomas' helper was on the power play to help Oskar Sundqvist tie the game at two apiece. The 25-year-old center is up to 27 assists, 39 points and 99 shots on goal in 43 games this season. The top-line center has assists in each of his last three contests to start the month of February. Producing at just below a point-per-game pace, Thomas sees enough ice time to give him strong value in fantasy. However, the Blues have struggled a bit offensively going 3-6-1 in its last 10 games, knocking the value of all St. Louis forwards until they can find consistency.