Robert Thomas News: Tallies trio of helpers

Thomas dished out three assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over Nashville.

Thomas put on a playmaking clinic Sunday with three helpers in total. His first two apples were primary assists in the first period, including a power-play helper on Alexandre Texier's goal. Thomas' final assist was a secondary helper on blueliner Justin Faulk's tally. Overall, the 25-year-old Thomas is up to 42 assists, 60 points and 128 shots on net in 60 outings this season. With 60 tallies, he is tied for 47th-most points in the league and he trails only Jordan Kyrou for most points on the Blues. Thomas is just below an assist per-game pace recently with 18 helpers and 24 points over his last 20 games. St. Louis might be the hottest team in the league right now with six consecutive wins and Thomas has been a large part of that. He has great value in all league formats with the fantasy postseason upon us.