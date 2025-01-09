Robert Thomas News: Tallies twice Thursday

Thomas scored two goals on six shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Thomas opened the scoring at 2:45 of the first period and added another tally in the second. The Blues' strong start allowed head coach Jim Montgomery to rest his top forwards, so Thomas received just 15:06 of ice time, which isn't cause for concern. The center has three goals over his last two games and is now up to 11 tallies, 33 points, 67 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 31 appearances this season.