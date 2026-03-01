Robert Thomas News: Two points in return

Thomas scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Thomas missed 13 games between a leg injury that required a procedure and a personal matter. The 26-year-old is now back to bolster the Blues' top line, at least for now -- his name has been surfacing in trade rumors since St. Louis has woefully under-performed in 2025-26. Thomas has done his part fairly well with 12 goals, 23 assists, 63 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 43 outings.