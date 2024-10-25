Roby Jarventie News: Off season-opening IR, sent to AHL

Jarventie (knee) is being taken off season-opening injured reserved and reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Jarventie was acquired by Edmonton along with a 2025 fourth-round pick from Ottawa in July in exchange for Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson. The 22-year-old Jarventie spent the 2023-24 regular season between Ottawa and AHL Belleville, recording an assist in seven appearances with Ottawa as well as nine goals and 20 points across 22 minor-league outings.