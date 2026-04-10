Roby Jarventie News: Picks up three points for Condors

Jarventie scored twice and added an assist in AHL Bakersfield's 5-3 win over San Diego on Friday.

Jarventie crossed the 20-goal mark for the first time in his AHL career with this effort. He's at 21 goals, 43 points and a plus-11 rating over 57 appearances. He's been good lately, with five goals and and four assists over his last seven outings.