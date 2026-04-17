Roby Jarventie News: Pots pair of goals in AHL win
Jarventie scored twice in AHL Bakersfield's 5-2 win over San Jose on Friday.
Jarventie has managed 23 goals and 47 points over 60 outings this season. The winger has six goals and four assists over his last six games for the Condors. Jarventie could be a call-up option during the Oilers' playoff run given his recent scoring success.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roby Jarventie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roby Jarventie See More