Roby Jarventie headshot

Roby Jarventie News: Pots pair of goals in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Jarventie scored twice in AHL Bakersfield's 5-2 win over San Jose on Friday.

Jarventie has managed 23 goals and 47 points over 60 outings this season. The winger has six goals and four assists over his last six games for the Condors. Jarventie could be a call-up option during the Oilers' playoff run given his recent scoring success.

Roby Jarventie
Edmonton Oilers
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