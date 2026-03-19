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Roby Jarventie News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 8:42am

Jarventie was summoned from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis Thursday.

Jarventie has spent the entire season at AHL Bakersfield, tallying 17 goals and 19 assists over 52 games. Edmonton was down to 12 healthy forwards, requiring the need for a callup from the minors. The Oilers placed Leon Draisaitl (lower body) on long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Roby Jarventie
Edmonton Oilers
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