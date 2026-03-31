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Roby Jarventie News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Jarventie was loaned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Jarventie suited up for three games with the Oilers, compiling two shots on goal, a hit and four blocked shots. He'll return to Bakersfield, where he has 17 goals, 19 assists and 98 shots on net across 52 appearances this season. He appears to be on the fringe of playing with the Oilers in the postseason if Leon Draisaitl (lower body) and Trent Frederic (undisclosed) can't return before the playoffs.

Roby Jarventie
Edmonton Oilers
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