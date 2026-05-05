Roby Jarventie News: Signs deal overseas

Jarventie signed a two-year deal with HC Ambri Piotta of the National League in Switzerland, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports Tuesday.

Jarventie got into just three regular-season games with the Oilers this year, garnering four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating during his stint at the NHL level. The 2020 second-round pick by the Senators fared much better in the minors, earning 23 goals, 47 points and a plus-9 rating over 61 regular-season outings with AHL Bakersfield. He could work his way back to North America at some point in the future if he performs well with his new club overseas.