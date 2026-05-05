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Roby Jarventie News: Signs deal overseas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Jarventie signed a two-year deal with HC Ambri Piotta of the National League in Switzerland, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports Tuesday.

Jarventie got into just three regular-season games with the Oilers this year, garnering four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating during his stint at the NHL level. The 2020 second-round pick by the Senators fared much better in the minors, earning 23 goals, 47 points and a plus-9 rating over 61 regular-season outings with AHL Bakersfield. He could work his way back to North America at some point in the future if he performs well with his new club overseas.

Roby Jarventie
 Free Agent
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