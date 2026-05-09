Rodrigo Abols Injury: Not close to return
Abols (ankle) isn't close to being an option for a return to the lineup. according to Jonathan Bailey of The Hockey News on Saturday.
Abols sported a non-contact jersey during Saturday's morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The 30-year-old Abols remains on injured reserve and hasn't played since Jan. 17 against the Rangers.
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