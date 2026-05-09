Rodrigo Abols headshot

Rodrigo Abols Injury: Not close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Abols (ankle) isn't close to being an option for a return to the lineup. according to Jonathan Bailey of The Hockey News on Saturday.

Abols sported a non-contact jersey during Saturday's morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The 30-year-old Abols remains on injured reserve and hasn't played since Jan. 17 against the Rangers.

Rodrigo Abols
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rodrigo Abols See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rodrigo Abols See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 17
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
112 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Flyers vs. Canucks Best Bets
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Flyers vs. Canucks Best Bets
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
130 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
219 days ago