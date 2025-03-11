Rodrigo Abols News: Goal scorer living the dream

Abols scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Tuesday.

His goal from the left face-off circle near the mid-point of the second knotted the game 2-2. Abols is a 29-year-old, first-year player from Latvia who is living the dream as a seventh-round long shot (184th overall). He has two goals, one assist and 12 hits in 12 games this season. Abols is a nice story, but he doesn't have fantasy value right now.