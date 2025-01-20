Rodrigo Abols News: Recalled by Philadelphia
Abols was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Abols hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he'll join the Flyers after Ryan Poehling (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Abols will likely serve mainly as a depth option for the NHL club, but it's possible that he enters a game at some point if the team deals with other injuries or if another forward needs a breather.
