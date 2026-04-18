Roger McQueen News: Inks entry-level deal
McQueen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Saturday.
McQueen's contract will begin in 2026-27. In the meantime, he's been playing for Anaheim's AHL affiliate, San Diego, on an amateur tryout agreement that he inked April 1. McQueen had 11 goals, 27 points and 45 PIM across 36 appearances with Providence College in 2025-26. He's also collected a goal and three points in six regular-season outings with San Diego.
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