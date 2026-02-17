Roman Cervenka News: Adds two points in qualifier

Cervenka scored a goal, distributed an assist and put two shots on net in Czechia's 3-2 win over Denmark in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.

Cervenka picked up a secondary helper on Martin Neas' power-play goal early in the second period before later scoring the go-ahead goal himself six minutes later. With the pair of points, the 40-year-old Cervenka is up to two goals and three points across four Olympic appearances. The veteran forward will likely be called upon for another strong offensive performance if Czechia has a chance to upset Canada in Wednesday's quarter-final matchup.