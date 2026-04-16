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Roman Josi Injury: Absent from lineup for finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Josi (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Ducks, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Josi will miss the Predators' regular-season finale and finish the campaign with 55 points in 68 appearances. The 35-year-old defenseman recently battled an upper-body injury that cost him one game. Despite missing this contest, Josi's status for the IIHF World Championship, which is in his native Switzerland, has yet to be determined.

Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
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