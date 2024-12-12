Fantasy Hockey
Roman Josi headshot

Roman Josi Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Josi (lower body) won't play Thursday against Dallas and is considered day-to-day.

Josi sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Flames, and he'll be unavailable for at least one additional matchup. Kevin Gravel will likely draw into the lineup against the Stars after being called up Thursday, while Josi's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Colorado.

Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
