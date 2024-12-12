Roman Josi Injury: Considered day-to-day
Josi (lower body) won't play Thursday against Dallas and is considered day-to-day.
Josi sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Flames, and he'll be unavailable for at least one additional matchup. Kevin Gravel will likely draw into the lineup against the Stars after being called up Thursday, while Josi's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Colorado.
