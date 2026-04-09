Roman Josi headshot

Roman Josi Injury: Late scratch Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Josi (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Mammoth.

Josi was a participant in warmups, but ultimately he wasn't able to suit up. That's a big blow to the Predators' blue line, as the team will have to play at least one game without its top defenseman. Jordan Oesterle will draw into the lineup in place of Josi.

Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Josi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Josi See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
21 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
25 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
25 days ago