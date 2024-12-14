Fantasy Hockey
Roman Josi headshot

Roman Josi Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Josi (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Colorado, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Josi will miss his second straight game. Nashville is being cautious by not rushing the 34-year-old blueliner back into the lineup too soon. He has seven goals, 23 points, 86 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and 32 hits in 29 appearances this season. With Josi, Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Alexandre Carrier (upper body) unavailable, Marc Del Gaizo, Adam Wilsby and Kevin Gravel have been playing for the Predators.

Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
