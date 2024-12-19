Roman Josi Injury: On injured reserve

Josi was put on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Josi hasn't played since Dec. 10 and was already ruled out for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, so this move doesn't necessarily impact his timetable. Instead, it frees up a roster spot for Jeremy Lauzon, who was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move. Josi has seven goals and 23 points in 29 appearances in 2024-25.