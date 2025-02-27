Fantasy Hockey
Roman Josi Injury: Ruled out against Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 10:02am

Josi (upper body) will not be available to face Winnipeg on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Josi remains day-to-day, but a back-to-back against the Islanders and Rangers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, won't make it easy for the blueliner to get back into the lineup right away. Josi is stuck in an 11-game goal drought during which he recorded 25 shots and four assists, including a pair with the man advantage.

