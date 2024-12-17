Roman Josi Injury: Ruled out versus Rangers

Josi (lower body) will not be in action against the Rangers on Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Josi will miss his third straight game due to his lower-body injury but appears to be trending in the right direction after participating in the game-day skate Tuesday. Nick Blankenburg and Adam Wilsby should continue to see significant minutes with Josi, Alexandre Carrier (upper body) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) all still sidelined.