Roman Josi News: Deals two power-play helpers
Josi logged two power-play assists, four shots on goal, four PIM and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Josi helped out on first-period tallies by Filip Forsberg and Steven Stamkos. The 35-year-old Josi has earned three helpers over two contests to start April, a positive turn after he ended March in a three-game skid. The defenseman has crossed the 50-point mark, sitting at 12 goals, 39 helpers, 22 power-play points, 172 shots on net, 99 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 64 outings this season.
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