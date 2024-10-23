Roman Josi News: Dishes two helpers Tuesday

Josi logged two assists, five shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Josi was instrumental in helping the Predators get their first win of the season. He set up a Ryan O'Reilly power-play tally in the first period and also helped out on Gustav Nyquist's third-period insurance marker. Josi has five assists (three on the power play) with 26 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-3 rating through six outings. As the Predators round into form, Josi figures to be one of the most reliable sources in the league for points, blocks and power-play production from the blue line.