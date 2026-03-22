Roman Josi News: Draws power-play assist
Josi notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Since the Olympic break, Josi has collected seven helpers (four on the power play) with 27 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 12 contests. He hasn't earned a multi-point effort in that span, but he also hasn't gone more than one game without a point. The 35-year-old defenseman is at 46 points (20 on the power play), 154 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 57 outings this season.
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