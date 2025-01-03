Roman Josi News: Hands out helper in win

Josi notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Josi has just two assists over six contests since he returned from missing four games due to a lower-body injury. His ice time has been substantial in that span, but the Predators' continued struggles on offense have still impacted his production. Overall, the 34-year-old blueliner has 25 points, 105 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 34 hits and a minus-22 rating through 35 appearances this season.