Roman Josi News: Keeps point streak alive

Josi recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks.

Josi has been on a tear over the last two weeks and has extended his point streak to six games, tallying three multi-point efforts and nine total contributions (two goals, seven helpers) in that span. The veteran defenseman remains one of the most productive blueliners in the league and has 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 42 appearances this season.