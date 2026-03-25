Roman Josi News: Lights lamp in win
Josi scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Josi snapped a 14-game goal drought, a span in which he had eight assists and a minus-10 rating. The 35-year-old defenseman hasn't had a multi-game point drought since Jan. 3-10, but he's been more steady than explosive on offense lately. For the season, the captain has 12 goals, 48 points, 157 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 59 appearances.
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