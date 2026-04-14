Roman Josi News: Logs helper in loss
Josi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Josi missed Thursday's game versus the Mammoth due to an upper-body injury, but he's been back for the last two contests. He has a goal and six assists over his last six outings. Despite his strong play down the stretch, the Predators fell short of a playoff spot. Josi has 13 goals, 55 points, 181 shots on net and 101 blocked shots over 68 contests this season. It's possible the defenseman will be invited to the IIHF World Championship, which is being hosted by his native Switzerland in May.
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