Roman Josi News: Manages assist in overtime loss

Josi posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Josi has five helpers over his last four games. The defenseman set up a Michael McCarron tally in the first period to keep the streak going. Josi has earned his last two assists at even strength after being heavily dependent on the power play earlier in the season. He's at one goal, 11 helpers, eight power-play points, 64 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-12 rating through 17 appearances overall.