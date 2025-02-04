Roman Josi News: Notches helper in Monday's loss

Josi picked up an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

The helper was Josi's first point since Jan. 23, which was the last contest of his seven-game point streak. That was the Swiss blueliner's most consistent stretch of an otherwise frustrating season so far. He's now at nine goals, 27 assists, 142 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-26 rating through 48 outings -- it's still good offense for a defenseman, but Josi is far behind last year's 23-goal, 85-point performance.