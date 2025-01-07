Roman Josi News: One of each in loss

Josi scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Josi earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 30. Over the 11 games in between, he was limited to three assists and a minus-8 rating while missing four contests due to a lower-body injury. The defenseman is up to eight tallies, 27 points (11 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-22 rating over 37 appearances in his usual top-pairing role.