Roman Josi headshot

Roman Josi News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 2:01pm

Josi (upper body) will play against Minnesota on Saturday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Josi will return to the lineup after being a late scratch for Thursday's 4-1 loss to Utah. He has amassed 13 goals, 54 points, 176 shots on net and 99 blocked shots in 66 appearances this season.

Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
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