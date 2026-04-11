Roman Josi News: Ready to rock
Josi (upper body) will play against Minnesota on Saturday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Josi will return to the lineup after being a late scratch for Thursday's 4-1 loss to Utah. He has amassed 13 goals, 54 points, 176 shots on net and 99 blocked shots in 66 appearances this season.
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