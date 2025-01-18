Roman Josi News: Records two helpers

Josi notched a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Josi's point streak is up to five games (one goal, six assists). He is riding his second-longest streak of the campaign and his best stretch of play since November. The 34-year-old blueliner is up to 32 points, 119 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-18 rating over 41 outings this season in his usual top-pairing role.