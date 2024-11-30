Roman Josi News: Scores twice in loss Friday
Josi scored two goals in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.
The 34-year-old veteran has seven goals this season, but there's no question he's going through his most productive stretch of the campaign after racking six of those tallies over his last six appearances. Josi has also posted two assists, two PIM, 16 shots, six hits and 11 blocked shots in that six-game stretch.
