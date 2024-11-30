Fantasy Hockey
Roman Josi headshot

Roman Josi News: Scores twice in loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Josi scored two goals in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

The 34-year-old veteran has seven goals this season, but there's no question he's going through his most productive stretch of the campaign after racking six of those tallies over his last six appearances. Josi has also posted two assists, two PIM, 16 shots, six hits and 11 blocked shots in that six-game stretch.

Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
