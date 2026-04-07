Roman Josi News: Two more points Monday
Josi scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.
Josi has a goal and four helpers over his last three games. The 35-year-old defenseman has earned three of his assists in that span with the man advantage. He'll continue seeing massive minutes as the Predators try to stay in the wild-card race. Josi has produced 53 points (23 on the power play), 174 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 65 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Josi See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins9 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1919 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch23 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1523 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5th33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Josi See More