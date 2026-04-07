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Roman Josi News: Two more points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Josi scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Josi has a goal and four helpers over his last three games. The 35-year-old defenseman has earned three of his assists in that span with the man advantage. He'll continue seeing massive minutes as the Predators try to stay in the wild-card race. Josi has produced 53 points (23 on the power play), 174 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 65 appearances this season.

Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
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