Roman Kantserov headshot

Roman Kantserov News: Big performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Kantserov scored a goal and added two assists in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 4-2 win over Ak Bars Kazan in Game 2 of the KHL semifinals.

Kantserov is up to eight points in 12 playoff outings. He was a bit limited early in the postseason, but the 21-year-old appears to have turned things around. He'll look to continue contributing as Metallurg pursues a fourth Gagarin Cup title.

Roman Kantserov
Chicago Blackhawks
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